Holiday-shortened US week coming up but there is some top-tier data

US Thanksgiving is coming

US Thanksgiving is next Thursday and Friday is also a de facto holiday (and Black Friday).





That will make for a compressed week of economic data but there are some big releases.





Monday:

Markit US manufacturing and services reports Tuesday: Consumer confidence

Richmond Fed Wednesday: Weekly jobless claims

Advance trade balance

Q3 GDP (second look)

PCE report

Durable goods orders

New home sales

FOMC meeting minutes









