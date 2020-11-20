Holiday-shortened US week coming up but there is some top-tier data

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US Thanksgiving is coming

US Thanksgiving is next Thursday and Friday is also a de facto holiday (and Black Friday).

That will make for a compressed week of economic data but there are some big releases.

Monday:
  • Markit US manufacturing and services reports
Tuesday:
  • Consumer confidence
  • Richmond Fed
Wednesday:
  • Weekly jobless claims
  • Advance trade balance
  • Q3 GDP (second look)
  • PCE report
  • Durable goods orders
  • New home sales
  • FOMC meeting minutes



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose