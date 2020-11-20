Holiday-shortened US week coming up but there is some top-tier data
US Thanksgiving is coming
US Thanksgiving is next Thursday and Friday is also a de facto holiday (and Black Friday).
That will make for a compressed week of economic data but there are some big releases.
Monday:
- Markit US manufacturing and services reports
Tuesday:
- Consumer confidence
- Richmond Fed
Wednesday:
- Weekly jobless claims
- Advance trade balance
- Q3 GDP (second look)
- PCE report
- Durable goods orders
- New home sales
- FOMC meeting minutes