Its a kiwi kinda day - NZD outlook

New Zealand Q2 CPI behind us:

Still to come is the RBNZ inflation number:

And, later … moments away! 0300GMT



This snippet now on the NZD via Westpac in NZ:

Week ahead:

NZD/USD ... next target above is 0.6785 - the mid-April high.

Most of the directional changes have been caused by the USD, rather than local NZ events, markets expecting a Fed easing cycle to start on 31 July.

The next market-moving NZ events will be business and consumer confidence surveys on 31 July and 6 August, jobs data on 6 August, and RBNZ MPS on 7 August.

NZD up a touch following the data earlier:






