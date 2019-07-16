Its a kiwi kinda day - NZD outlook
New Zealand Q2 CPI behind us:
Still to come is the RBNZ inflation number:
And, later … moments away! 0300GMT
- NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday, London time
This snippet now on the NZD via Westpac in NZ:
Week ahead:
- NZD/USD ... next target above is 0.6785 - the mid-April high.
- Most of the directional changes have been caused by the USD, rather than local NZ events, markets expecting a Fed easing cycle to start on 31 July.
- The next market-moving NZ events will be business and consumer confidence surveys on 31 July and 6 August, jobs data on 6 August, and RBNZ MPS on 7 August.
NZD up a touch following the data earlier: