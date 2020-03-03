It's a light day on the North American economic calendar

What's coming up

Look for some US auto sales numbers today but most of the big automakers have stopped reporting monthly, so it will be tough to get a handle on the big picture. The Wards national number is due out late in the US day.







In terms of regular economic data, there's nothing today from the Canada and the US. The lone scheduled central bank item is a speech from the Fed's Mester at 1950 GMT in London. She's speaking to the UK Society of Professional Economists. There will be a text and Q&A from the audience.





The focus will be on the coronavirus once again including the WTO briefing and perhaps a CDC briefing later in the US afternoon (yesterday's was cancelled without a reason).

