It's a light one on the North American calendar today

Economic data is slim





It's all about impeachment, Brexit and China-US talks this week as the economic calendar is light today and for most of the week.





Equity market sentiment is negative to start the week, partly on a Bloomberg report suggesting that China won't consider reforming industrial policy or government subsidies. On NPR, Peter Navarro said the White House wants a big trade deal with China or no deal.







There is also chatter today about faultlines in corporate policy where US companies are appeasing China. The flashpoint today was that the GM of the NBA's Houston Rockets tweeted support for Hong Kong. It's set of such a firestorm that there's even talk he could be fired.





There are also rising geopolitical fears after Trump announced a pullout from Syria. The fear is that Turkey could invade and destabilize the region.



