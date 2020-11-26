Its a "market holiday" atmosphere until Monday, but Brexit headlines will continue

US markets are closed Thursday 26 November 2020 for the Thanksgiving holiday and then it'll be a quiet Friday heading into the weekend.

However ... Brexit negotiations will plod along and the usual slew of headlines will hit.





European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave a heads up on Wednesday, saying that the next few days will be decisive for trade negotiations.

She once again highlighted the three, seemingly intractable issues remaining:

the level playing field for businesses

enforcement of any agreement

access to British fishing waters

She said these three could make or break the talks and will be the difference between a deal or no deal. Which we knew already.





"Hi everyone, stay tuned!"







