Its a "market holiday" atmosphere until Monday, but Brexit headlines will continue
US markets are closed Thursday 26 November 2020 for the Thanksgiving holiday and then it'll be a quiet Friday heading into the weekend.
However ... Brexit negotiations will plod along and the usual slew of headlines will hit.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave a heads up on Wednesday, saying that the next few days will be decisive for trade negotiations.
She once again highlighted the three, seemingly intractable issues remaining:
- the level playing field for businesses
- enforcement of any agreement
- access to British fishing waters
She said these three could make or break the talks and will be the difference between a deal or no deal. Which we knew already.
"Hi everyone, stay tuned!"