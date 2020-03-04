Its a US politics 'Super Tuesday' during the Asian FX timezone today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Keeping an eye on voting in Democrat primaries, maybe we'll get a clue from this who it will be up against President Trump at the nove  November US election.

  • 14 states hold Democratic primaries
  • to decide a total of 1,357 pledged delegates
  • which is a whopping 34% of the total
The country's two biggest (in population) States decide
  • California and Texas
  • Also Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. 
Democrats award delegates proportionally
  • as opposed to the Republican Party where delegates are warded 'wiiner takes all' basis
S far:
  • Sanders wins in Vermont (report via NBC, CNN) … will get at least 2 delegates
  • Biden in Virginia (AP report) …. will get at least 16 delegates
Keeping an eye on voting in Democrat primaries, maybe we'll get a clue from this who it will be up against President Trump at the nove  November US election.
The state of punditry I have seen is that Biden is likely to get the nomination as he is deemed more electable than Sanders. 



By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose