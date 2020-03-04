Its a US politics 'Super Tuesday' during the Asian FX timezone today
Keeping an eye on voting in Democrat primaries, maybe we'll get a clue from this who it will be up against President Trump at the nove November US election.
- 14 states hold Democratic primaries
- to decide a total of 1,357 pledged delegates
- which is a whopping 34% of the total
The country's two biggest (in population) States decide
- California and Texas
- Also Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.
Democrats award delegates proportionally
- as opposed to the Republican Party where delegates are warded 'wiiner takes all' basis
S far:
- Sanders wins in Vermont (report via NBC, CNN) … will get at least 2 delegates
- Biden in Virginia (AP report) …. will get at least 16 delegates
The state of punditry I have seen is that Biden is likely to get the nomination as he is deemed more electable than Sanders.