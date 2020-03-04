Its a US politics 'Super Tuesday' during the Asian FX timezone today

Keeping an eye on voting in Democrat primaries, maybe we'll get a clue from this who it will be up against President Trump at the nove November US election.

14 states hold Democratic primaries

to decide a total of 1,357 pledged delegates

which is a whopping 34% of the total

The country's two biggest (in population) States decide

California and Texas

Also Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

Democrats award delegates proportionally

as opposed to the Republican Party where delegates are warded 'wiiner takes all' basis

S far:



Sanders wins in Vermont (report via NBC, CNN) … will get at least 2 delegates

Biden in Virginia (AP report) …. will get at least 16 delegates

The state of punditry I have seen is that Biden is likely to get the nomination as he is deemed more electable than Sanders.











