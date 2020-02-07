It's all about avoiding a hiccup with today's payrolls data

This has been the story for the US non-farm payrolls for many months now









Non-farm payrolls is expected to come in at +165K but I reckon anything above +100K to +200K doesn't really make much of a difference at this stage. Jobs growth in the US is solid, we all know that by now.





The unemployment rate is expected to be at 3.5% and wages growth is expected at +0.3% m/m and +3.0% y/y. As long as those sit thereabouts with a decent jobs print, the dollar may strengthen a little but I can't imagine gains getting carried away.





The reason being this won't do much to change the current Fed outlook and with the market so heavily invested in coronavirus fears at the moment, I reckon the focus will quickly shift towards the latter ahead of the weekend.





That will give market participants good reason to take some money off equities being at all-time highs ahead of the possibility of the unknown over the next two days.







ForexLive

And in the event of a hiccup in the jobs report i.e. poor non-farm payrolls, unemployment rate rises, wages disappoint; that will only add to the risk-off tone now and allow market participants to make up their mind a bit easier ahead of the weekend break.

I'm just going to try and keep this short and simple. The jobs report today is not one that is going to matter all too much, unless it disappoints rather heavily one way or another.