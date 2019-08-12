It's all about the tweets today; the US economic calendar is empty

What's coming up





Unfortunately we have to wait until tomorrow's CPI report to get any meaningful US data. The US calendar is vacant today aside from the monthly budget statement at 1800 GMT, and that's not a market mover. There's nothing from Canada either.





So it will be all about the tweets, leaks and anything else unexpected today.





One spot to watch is Argentina. Reformist President Macri lost badly in the indicative primary and that means the Peronists are likely to retake the Casa Rosada in October. That's going to mean a tough day for the Argentine peso and the stock market but the main question is contagion to other current-account deficit emerging markets. Watch Turkey, India and South Africa.

