It's all about the vaccine news today with little on the economic calendar

Huge moves in financial markets

Big congratulations to Pfizer and all the scientists there who are hopefully going to save us all from covid-19. The benchmark for 'success' in the vaccine was 50% efficacy but at 90% this far exceeds that.





The market is absolutely loving this and there are going to be some huge follow-through trades on this. There's also an element of FOMO that's going to take over after the election results kept many off balance last week.





The US economic calendar is completely devoid of news but there is a 3-year Treasury auction at 1800 GMT and the Fed's Mester speaks 30 minutes later.

