It's an interesting day on the US economic calendar

Another 4.5 million jobless claims

There's a lot of talk about how the stock market has rallied on every Thursday for the last month, even though the initial jobless claims numbers have been terrible. But what about the US dollar?





There's no pattern at all with two days of gains and two days of losses.





The consensus for today's report is 4.5m with estimates ranging from 3.0m to 5.8m.





Another data point to watch is the Markit US manufacturing PMI for April. A series of these have been released globally today and they've all undershot so at this point the market is likely positioned for something closer to 30.0 rather than the 35.0 consensus.



