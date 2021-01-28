It's been a wild week but the FX market has mostly been sidelined

The Canadian dollar weakness continues





It feels like it's been longer than a week already, if only because it's been such a wild week in markets.







It's been back and forth in almost every asset so it's worth taking a step back and looking at the changes since Friday's close.





Sterling is continuing to slowly march higher on the post-Brexit trade and improvements on covid.





At the bottom is the loonie. It was also at the bottom the week before. I think some of that is a normal retracement from a three-year high but with oil hanging tough around $52, it's in an interesting spot at 1.2800.









Looking at the chart, it's a nice turnaround today but the break to the highs of the year is a red flag. I like the Canadian dollar but it's not screaming to make a move in either direction right now.





