It's bounce-back day: There's nothing on the economic calendar to spoil it

It will be all about the unscheduled news today

The US economic calendar is empty today but there is a 3-year note auction and that should help the bond market get a sense of real-money demand. They're trading at 0.47% in the when-issued market.





The pattern so far has been for good sentiment to be swamped by bad news. Delta withdrew its Q1 and 2020 virus just now on coronavirus, so expect more of that. They see quarterly revenue down mid-to-high single digits. I'm surprised it took them so long given when we've heard from other airlines. Southwest CEO also said they might have to ground airplanes and furlough employees.







The Italian daily numbers are usually out at 1730 GMT, so watch out for that. They're at 9172 cases and will cross over 10,000 baring a miracle.

