It's Fed day but durable goods orders are up first

Can the Fed keep the party going?

US durable goods orders for December are due at the top of the hour and expected to rise 1.0%. That could be a market mover but the main event today is the FOMC.







highlighted John Authers earlier this week who wrote about how speculative bubbles end:





What exactly is a bubble, as opposed to an expensive market? Charles Kindleberger, in his classic Manias, Panics, and Crashes, gave the necessary conditions: easy money, and an exciting narrative that will encourage people to invest. A bubble results when valuations become excessive, and investor behavior is dominated solely by attempts to sell to someone else for a higher price, rather than any rational assessment of value. This is what economist Hyman Minsky called the "Ponzi phase." At this point, the slightest interruption to easy money can bring the party to an end.

If the Powell even mumbles a word that sounds like 'taper' then it could leave the market kicking and screaming.

