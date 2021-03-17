It's finally here.. Fed day beckons

The FOMC meeting concludes today





We've been waiting for this all week and no matter what the Fed chooses to do or not do, there will be market implications. This is arguably one of the most anticipated FOMC meetings in recent times, so expect plenty of volatility to follow in the aftermath.





But in the run up to that, expect a more subdued and quiet tone in European trading and the first-half of North America. I'll put up some thoughts later on in the session but in the meantime, you can check out some earlier previews here:



