It's finally here.. Fed day beckons

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The FOMC meeting concludes today

Fed
We've been waiting for this all week and no matter what the Fed chooses to do or not do, there will be market implications. This is arguably one of the most anticipated FOMC meetings in recent times, so expect plenty of volatility to follow in the aftermath.

But in the run up to that, expect a more subdued and quiet tone in European trading and the first-half of North America. I'll put up some thoughts later on in the session but in the meantime, you can check out some earlier previews here:


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose