It's inauguration day but Canada is at the top of the economic calendar

The BOC decision and Canadian CPI coming up





Trump has left White House for the final day of his term and Biden will take over today in what will be an unusual inauguration ceremony in many ways.





The economic docket for the US is light today with only the NAHB housing market index for January on the calendar. That's been a market mover lately due to the hot home-building market and the consensus is for a flat reading at 86.





The main data points to watch though will be from Canada. Canadian December CPI is due at the bottom of the hour and expected up 1.0% y/y.





That will be the final data point before the BOC rate decision at 1500 GMT (10 am ET). There's no scope for a move in rates but Macklem surprised late last year with a cut in QE and a shift to buying later-dated bonds.





Finally, there will be a 20-year Treasury auction. There were some big moves on auctions last week so keep an eye out just after 1800 GMT.

