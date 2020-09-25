It's jobs week: What's on the economic calendar in the week ahead

It's non-farm payrolls week

It's been a September to remember with some good volatility throughout financial markets. Next week we will turn the calendar to October and that means we'll get the September jobs report.

Monday:
  • Dallas Fed
Tuesday:
  • Advance goods trade balance
  • Wholesale inventories
  • Case-Shiller house price index
  • Conference Board consumer confidence
Wednesday:
  • ADP employment
  • Third look at Q2 GDP
  • Pending home sales
Thursday:
  • Initial jobless claims
  • PCE
  • Markit US final PMI
  • ISM manufacturing
Friday:
  • Non-farm payrolls
  • UMich final consumer sentiment
  • Factory orders




