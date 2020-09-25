It's jobs week: What's on the economic calendar in the week ahead

It's non-farm payrolls week

It's been a September to remember with some good volatility throughout financial markets. Next week we will turn the calendar to October and that means we'll get the September jobs report.





Monday:

Dallas Fed Tuesday: Advance goods trade balance

Wholesale inventories

Case-Shiller house price index

Conference Board consumer confidence Wednesday: ADP employment

Third look at Q2 GDP

Pending home sales Thursday: Initial jobless claims

PCE



Markit US final PMI

ISM manufacturing Friday: Non-farm payrolls

UMich final consumer sentiment

Factory orders













