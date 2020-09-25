It's jobs week: What's on the economic calendar in the week ahead
It's non-farm payrolls week
It's been a September to remember with some good volatility throughout financial markets. Next week we will turn the calendar to October and that means we'll get the September jobs report.
Monday:
- Dallas Fed
Tuesday:
- Advance goods trade balance
- Wholesale inventories
- Case-Shiller house price index
- Conference Board consumer confidence
Wednesday:
- ADP employment
- Third look at Q2 GDP
- Pending home sales
Thursday:
- Initial jobless claims
- PCE
- Markit US final PMI
- ISM manufacturing
Friday:
- Non-farm payrolls
- UMich final consumer sentiment
- Factory orders