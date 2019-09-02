It's Labor Day in the US and Canada, so no data today

No stocks and bond trading either

It is Labor Day today in the US and Canada. As a result, banks and public and most private offices are closed in observance of the holiday.





There is no economic releases scheduled for the day.





Meanwhile Brexit news will continue. China and US started their respective tarriffs effective September 1. Hurricane Dorian has stalled as a Cat 5 storm over the Bahamas and tracking toward the east coast of the US but not expected until early Tuesday morning. Be safe people. Thoughts and prayers for those impacted.