It's Monday so UK virus deaths must be low

UK deaths fall on the day

The Monday UK numbers are an illusion. They're always low on Monday because either people don't die in the UK on Sundays or they don't count the correctly. It's the same story every week and it's disconcerting that officials haven't corrected some obvious flaw in their methodology.





In any case, the reported numbers for yesterday are 288, which is the lowest since March. The good news is that is also lower than other Mondays, so the trend is clearly lower.





The data is from Health Secretary Matt Hancock.



