It's non-farm payrolls day but that's not all

Locked and loaded for jobs day







Stock up on weapons, food and ammunition as the bond market sends frightening signals about coronavirus. Gold is up about 1% and that might be the tip of the iceberg if it gets really bad.





Normally today would be all about non-farm payrolls but as Justin wrote today: This will be arguably one of the least important US jobs report ever.



The consensus is +175K versus +225K last month. We know the US economy was in decent shape before the virus hits, so this just sets a baseline. What will be interesting is the March/April data starting a month from now.





I think the Canadian jobs report is a bit more interesting because Poloz hinted yesterday that he was already leaning towards cutting rates. A soft number could put some pressure on CAD.





Other items on the agenda:

Fed's Evans and Mester 1420 GMT

Ivey PMI 1500 GMT

Wholesale inventories 1500 GMT

Bullard 1620 GMT

Williams, Rosengren 1900 GMT

George 2030 GMT All the Fed talk is because the blackout starts tomorrow ahead of the March 18 meeting.









