It's not accurate to say US-China talks ended in bad vibe - Global Times editor

Comment from Hu Xijin

Global Times editor and Chinese government mouthpiece Hu Xijin confirmed reports that the next round of meetings is tentatively in September. He also pushed back against some reports saying the talks hadn't gone well.





The next round of China-US high-level trade consultations will be held in Sept. Based on what I know, the two sides will hold intensive working-level consultations in Aug. This arrangement shows Wed's talks were not bad. It is not accurate to say the talks ended up in a bad vibe.

The counter-argument is that there is a lot of distance between 'good' and 'not bad'. You would have hoped for some firm progress on Huawei/agriculture at the first meeting but it didn't happen.





At least there's over a month of 'calm' coming now, although you can't exclude a blow-up at any moment. However given the slow progress, Trump's right that China's going to start playing for time and waiting for the US election.





