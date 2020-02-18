It's pardon day at the White House
Trump hands out the get-out-of-jail-free cards
Trump has handed out a handful of pardons today including:
- former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik
- former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr
- junk bond king Michael Milken
- ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich
The first three had long-ago served their sentences so this was mostly a symbolic move but Blagojevich was in jail and was scheduled to serve another four years. He's been in prison since March 2012.