It's pardon day at the White House

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Trump hands out the get-out-of-jail-free cards

Trump has handed out a handful of pardons today including:
  • former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik
  • former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr
  • junk bond king Michael Milken
  • ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich
The first three had long-ago served their sentences so this was mostly a symbolic move but Blagojevich was in jail and was scheduled to serve another four years. He's been in prison since March 2012.

