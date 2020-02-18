It's pardon day at the White House

Trump has handed out a handful of pardons today including:

former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik

former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr

junk bond king Michael Milken

ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich

The first three had long-ago served their sentences so this was mostly a symbolic move but Blagojevich was in jail and was scheduled to serve another four years. He's been in prison since March 2012.

