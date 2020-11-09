It'll be quiet on the North American economic calendar, so politics will still hog the spotlight

The Senate is back in session again for the first time since the election









With Biden now the president-elect, Trump is likely not going to go down without a fight. So, expect there to be talks and reports about legal challenges and disputes but that is arguably not going to matter too much for the market - at least for now.





Instead, investors will be eyeing Washington again as the Senate reconvenes for the first time since the election. Be wary of any stimulus remarks from Mitch McConnell, otherwise keep your ears peeled for any mention of stimulus plans by Biden in the week ahead.

There isn't any relevant releases in terms of economic data in the North American session later today, so expect politics to take center stage once more.