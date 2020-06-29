It's so tough to separate the signal from the noise

What does Burger King tell us?





Restaurant Brands International is one of the stocks in focus today because the Burger King parent was out with a press release today detailing comp store sales.





In our home market as of last week, nearly all Burger King restaurants are open and comparable sales are now trending approximately flat to last year compared to the negative mid-30s in mid-March.



So on the headline, that's great news. You have a business that's flat in COVID-19. It's great news for QSR shareholders.





But what does it tell us about the broader economy? Is it a v-shaped recovery? Well, the next line of the press release might tell us:





This is driven by strong performance in drive-thru given most of our dining rooms throughout North America remain closed or offer reduced seating.



So now we're left to sort out how much of the rebound is because perhaps 20% of restaurants have drive thrus and they're simply taking a bigger slice of a smaller pie. There's simply no way of knowing.





It's the same with economic data lately. If we're looking at May/June data, some of the strength is pent-up demand but that doesn't tell us what the new baseline is.





