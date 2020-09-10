It's starting to get ugly out there as yesterday's lows in equities break

Lows of the day for stock markets





The S&P 500 is down 33 points to 3366. That's narrowly below yesterday's low.





Oil is falling alongside stocks and the US dollar is getting a fresh bid, particularly against the commodity currencies. A Senate stimulus bill was quickly shot down today and it's increasingly likely that no more help is coming for unemployed Americans.





In stocks, the risk now is that we fill the gap between Friday's close and Tuesday's open.



