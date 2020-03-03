It's Super Tuesday: Here are the two main races to watch
Big day in US politics
It's the biggest day in the US Democratic primary season, with far more delegates available than any other day.
Twelve states will hold votes today:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
In the bulk of states, either Sanders or Biden have prohibitive leads in polls and betting markets but two big ones are more-uncertain: Texas and New York.
Bernie had been favored in Texas but Biden now holds a 54-46% lead on PredictIt. It's similar in New York with Biden now jumping into a slight lead.
Others that are within striking distance are Michigan (favors Sanders) and Ohio (favors Biden).
Aside from the results, a thing to watch is turnout. So far the Democratic race has lacked any real signs of enthusiasm, which is good for President Trump.