It's Super Tuesday: Here are the two main races to watch

Big day in US politics





It's the biggest day in the US Democratic primary season, with far more delegates available than any other day.





Twelve states will hold votes today:







Alabama

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia This will be the first time Michael Bloomberg is on the ballot and an important test of his appeal but the bigger story is the two-horse race between Biden and Bernie. Sanders was a big favorite to win some key races until Buttigieg and Klobuchar dropped out to throw their support behind the former Vice-President.





In the bulk of states, either Sanders or Biden have prohibitive leads in polls and betting markets but two big ones are more-uncertain: Texas and New York.







Bernie had been favored in Texas but Biden now holds a 54-46% lead on PredictIt . It's similar in New York with Biden now jumping into a slight lead.





Others that are within striking distance are Michigan (favors Sanders) and Ohio (favors Biden).





Aside from the results, a thing to watch is turnout. So far the Democratic race has lacked any real signs of enthusiasm, which is good for President Trump.

