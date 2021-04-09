Its that time again. Earnings season starts up next week.

Banks traditionally get the ball rolling

Believe it or not, the earnings season is starting up next week. It seems like only yesterday. The fact is, the bulk of earnings are spread out over a month or so and then you have other key releases that are outside of that window. Nevertheless, it does not seem long ago that the markets were concerned about what banks, tech, big industry earnings might be.





So what are some of the major releases next week (and going forward - Subject to change)?





* denotes before the market open





Tuesday, April 13

Charles Schwab Corp* Wednesday, April 14 JP Morgan*

Wells Fargo*

Goldman Sachs*

First Republic Bank*

Bed Bath and Beyond* Thursday, April 15 Alcoa,

Delta Air Lines*

Rite Aid Corp*

Bank of America*

BlackRock*

JB Hunt Transport Services

US Bancorp*

Citigroup*

UnitedHealth Group*

PPG Industries

PepsiCo* Friday, April 16 Bank of NY Mellon*

State Street Corp*

PNC Financial Services Group*

Morgan Stanley* A look ahead to the week starting April 19 (subject to change) Monday, April 19 United Airlines

IBM

Coca Cola*

Emerson Electric*

Zion Bancorporation Tuesday, April 20 Abbott Laboratories*

Biogen Inc*

Interactive Brokers Group

Lockheed Martin*

Northern Trust*

Travelers*

P&G*

Comerica*

CSX

intuitive Surgical

Kinder Morgan

Netflix

Phillip Morris*

J&J* Wednesday, April 21 Wednesday, April 21 Bakers Hughes

Whirlpool

Haliburton*

Verizon Communications

Chipotle Mexican Grill Thursday, April 22 Thursday, April 22 American Airlines*

Southwest Airlines*

AT&T*

Blackstone Group*

Intel

Dow*

DR Horton*

Freeport McMoRan* Friday, April 23 American Express,*

Kimberly Clark*

Schlumberger What about some of the big cap growth stocks (subject to change) Alphabet, April 26

AMD, April 26

Starbuck, April 27

Microsoft, April 27

Tesla, April 27

Amazon, April 28

Apple, April 28

Boeing, April 28

eBay, April 28

Facebook, April 28

Shopify, April 28

Spotify, April 28

Twitter, April 29

PayPal, May 4

Uber, May 5

Walt Disney, May 13

Monday...nothing