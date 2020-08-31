It's the best August for markets since 1986
Records continue to be broken
European stocks have slipped to end the month but the overall picture in August has been remarkably strong. Generally, August is a soft month for equities but not this year as asset prices everywhere have surged.
The MSCI World Index of developed markets is up 6.6% this year in the largest August rally since 1986. The All-World index that also includes emerging markets is in its best August since records began in 1988.
On the month:
- S&P 500 +6.8%
- Stoxx 50 +3.7%
- FTSE 100 +1.1%
- CAC 40 +4.1%
- DAX +5.2%
- Nikkei +6.6%
- Hang Seng +2.4%