It's the moment of truth for the US consumer: Retail sales on the calendar
What's on the economic calendar
Retail sales for the the all-important month of December are coming up and the stakes are especially heightened after a soft November report followed by yesterday's report from Target that showed same-store sales up just 1.4% in Nov/Dec.
The US consumer carried the economy last year but there is a limit to how much individual spenders can do when companies are keeping spending tight.
The consensus for today's report is sales up 0.3% with the control group up 0.4%.
At the same time as retail sales we also get the Philly Fed, initial jobless claims, import/export price and ADP's Canadian jobs report.
At 1500 GMT US business inventories and the NAHB housing market index are due
We will hear from Lagarde at 18000 GMT.
