It's the worst day for oil since April

WTI crude down 8%





It's been a one-way trade in oil since the bottom but the chatter about US shale coming back online is butting some fear into the crude market today.





WTI is down $3.16 to $36.47.





In the context of the past six weeks that's hardly fatal but it's the worst decline since April 27.







There are some genuine reasons for worry about crude because I still believe that supply outstrips demand. 15 million barrels have gone into the SPR and producers shut down at a remarkable pace.



Some of those taps are easy to turn back on and that's a real risk. Even marginally profitable companies have an incentive to pump here. Moreover, refineries continue to find themselves in a tough position because even if gasoline demand returns, diesel, jet fuel and product demand is tepid.







I think this is a better short opportunity than stocks but I'm watching the 100-dma for signs on whether it's a shudder or a real wave of fear.

