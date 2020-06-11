It's the worst day for oil since April

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

WTI crude down 8%

WTI crude down 8%
It's been a one-way trade in oil since the bottom but the chatter about US shale coming back online is butting some fear into the crude market today.

WTI is down $3.16 to $36.47.

In the context of the past six weeks that's hardly fatal but it's the worst decline since April 27.

There are some genuine reasons for worry about crude because I still believe that supply outstrips demand. 15 million barrels have gone into the SPR and producers shut down at a remarkable pace.

Some of those taps are easy to turn back on and that's a real risk. Even marginally profitable companies have an incentive to pump here. Moreover, refineries continue to find themselves in a tough position because even if gasoline demand returns, diesel, jet fuel and product demand is tepid.

I think this is a better short opportunity than stocks but I'm watching the 100-dma for signs on whether it's a shudder or a real wave of fear.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose