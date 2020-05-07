Ivey purchasing managers index for April 22.8 versus 26.0 last month
- prior month 26.0
- Ivey purchasing managers index for April came in at 22.8 versus 26.0 last month. This is a new record for the index
- 3 month average 34.3 versus 45.8
- employment 22.9 versus 26.8 last month
- inventory, 34.5 versus 33.6 last month
- supply delivery 18.2 versus 17.7 last month
- prices 51.2 versus 57.3 last month
The index can be quite volatile but given the environment, clearly businesses are cautious and that leads to the sharp fall in the survey.