Ivey purchasing managers index for April 22.8 versus 26.0 last month

Ivey purchasing managers index





prior month 26.0



Ivey purchasing managers index for April came in at 22.8 versus 26.0 last month. This is a new record for the index



3 month average 34.3 versus 45.8



employment 22.9 versus 26.8 last month



inventory, 34.5 versus 33.6 last month



supply delivery 18.2 versus 17.7 last month



prices 51.2 versus 57.3 last month



The index can be quite volatile but given the environment, clearly businesses are cautious and that leads to the sharp fall in the survey.

