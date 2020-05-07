Ivey purchasing managers index for April 22.8 versus 26.0 last month

Ivey purchasing managers index

Ivey PMI
  • prior month 26.0
  • Ivey purchasing managers index for April came in at 22.8 versus 26.0 last month. This is a new record for the index
  • 3 month average 34.3 versus 45.8
  • employment 22.9 versus 26.8 last month
  • inventory, 34.5 versus 33.6 last month
  • supply delivery 18.2 versus 17.7 last month
  • prices 51.2 versus 57.3 last month
The index can be quite volatile but given the environment, clearly businesses are cautious and that leads to the sharp fall in the survey.
See here for global coronavirus case data
