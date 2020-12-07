Ivey purchasing managers index for November 52.7 vs. 54.7 estimate

Ivey purchasing managers index for November 2020

last month 54.5



Ivey PMI index 52.7 vs. 54.5 last month



3 month average 53.8 vs. 58.9



employment 48.1 vs. 56.1 last month



inventories 49.3 vs. 45.5 last month



supplier deliveries 34.3 vs. 44.8 last month



price is 66.1 vs. 63.0 last month



A year ago the index stood at 60.0. In April the index dipped to the low at 22.8. The high rebound level reached 68.5 in July.





Mostly Looking at the chart below, most of the monthly numbers have been mostly centered between the 50 and 65 levels. The index is pushing toward the lower of that range.





Another caveat for the index is that it tends to swing around on a month-to-month basis. Nevertheless the move lower is the 3rd in 4 months.









The USDCAD is up about 10 pips (and back above 1.2800) after the report.





The price of the USDCAD moved lower on Friday after the better than expected employment report and traded to the lowest level since May 2018.







