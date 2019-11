Ivey purchasing managers index for October 48.2 versus 48.7 last month

IVEY purchasing managers index for October 2019









Purchases index 40.2 versus 40.7 in September. Year ago 61.8



3 month average 52.5 versus 54.5 September.



Employment 47.2 versus 49.6 in September. Year ago 54.3



Inventory 45.6 versus 50.5 September. Year ago 60.9



Supplier delivery 45.1 versus 50.2 in September. Year ago 43.8



Prices of 57.0 versus 56.9 in September. Year ago 72.6







ForexLive

The volatile Ivey purchasing managers index for the month of October came in at 48.2 versus 48.7 last month. Nevertheless the 2 successive months below the 50 level is the 1st time since early March 2015.