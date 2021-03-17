Jack Ma's Alibaba’s “UC Browser” has been removed from several app stores in China

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Overnight news via CNBC on further woes for Ant's Jack Ma.

The IPO of Ma's Ant was canned after he had a run in with the Chinese Communist Party
And now:
  • Alibaba's "UC Browser" has been removed from several app stores operated by Huawei and Xiaomi.
However:
  • one Samsung phone owner in China said they could still see the browser in Samsung's app store. 
  • The UC Browser is also still available on Apple's App Store.

Overnight news via CNBC on further woes for Ant's Jack Ma.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose