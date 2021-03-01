Jamie Dimon: There's a very good chance there will be a gangbuster economy

Comments from the JPMorgan CEO





I wouldn't worry too much about the economy overheating

There will be a gangbuster economy this year and next



Let me be very clear, I would not buy 10 year Treasuries

We were late to the SPAC game. I think you have to cautious

Clearly there's a lot of hype and a lot of sponsors you shouldn't be doing business with

Says he'd like to remain CEO for 5 years

Remote work will reduce need for commercial real estate



US 10-year yields look to be pushing above 1.45% a short time ago but they're back below now. Dimon has a lot of power but he can't move 10s.