Jamie Dimon: There's a very good chance there will be a gangbuster economy
Comments from the JPMorgan CEO
US 10-year yields look to be pushing above 1.45% a short time ago but they're back below now. Dimon has a lot of power but he can't move 10s.
- I wouldn't worry too much about the economy overheating
- There will be a gangbuster economy this year and next
- Let me be very clear, I would not buy 10 year Treasuries
- We were late to the SPAC game. I think you have to cautious
- Clearly there's a lot of hype and a lot of sponsors you shouldn't be doing business with
- Says he'd like to remain CEO for 5 years
- Remote work will reduce need for commercial real estate