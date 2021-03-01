Jamie Dimon: There's a very good chance there will be a gangbuster economy

Comments from the JPMorgan CEO

Jamie Dimon
  • I wouldn't worry too much about the economy overheating
  • There will be a gangbuster economy this year and next
  • Let me be very clear, I would not buy 10 year Treasuries
  • We were late to the SPAC game. I think you have to cautious
  • Clearly there's a lot of hype and a lot of sponsors you shouldn't be doing business with
  • Says he'd like to remain CEO for 5 years
  • Remote work will reduce need for commercial real estate

US 10-year yields look to be pushing above 1.45% a short time ago but they're back below now. Dimon has a lot of power but he can't move 10s.
