US consumer sentiment data

Prior was 80.7

Current conditions 87.7 vs 79.5 expected (90.0 prior)



Expectations 73.8 vs 74.0 expected (76.4 prior)



One year inflation expectations +3.0% vs +2.5% expected



5-10 year inflation expectations +2.7% vs 2.5% prior

That's a big jump in inflation expectations but it's not out-of-line with numbers earlier this year.



I don't think the Fed would worry about that until it got over 4%.