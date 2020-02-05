January ISM non-manufacturing 55.5 vs 55.1 expected

Details:



Business activity 60.9 vs 57.0 last month



Employment 53.1 versus 55.2 last month

New orders 56.2 versus 54.9 last month

Prices paid 55.5 vs 58.5 last month



Supplier deliveries 51.7 versus 52.5 last month

Order backlog 45.5 versus 47.5 last month

Export orders 50.1 versus 51.0 last month

Imports 55.1 versus 48.0 last month

Inventories 46.5 versus 51.0 last month

The headline is a bit better but it's still below everything from 2017 through most of 2019. Perhaps some of that is coming because Fed cuts are lagged but it doesn't look like an accelerating economy.