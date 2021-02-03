January US ISM services index 58.7 vs 56.7 expected
January ISM services index
- Highest since Feb 2019
- Prior was 57.7
- Prices paid 64.2 vs 64.4
- New orders 61.8 vs 58.5 prior
- Employment 55.2 vs 48.2 prior
This is another sign of the incredible resilience of the US economy.
More details:
- backlog of orders 50.9 vs 48.7 prior
- new export orders 47.0 vs 57.3 prior
- imports 53.5 vs 51.8 prior
- supplier deliveries 57.8 vs 62.8 prior
- inventory change 49.2 vs 58.2 prior
- inventory sentiment 49.7 vs 47.7 prior
- "Many of our restaurant locations remain completely shut down to on-site dining. We remain optimistic about business trends beyond April/May 2021. [We] have a very challenging few months to go." (Accommodation & Food Services)
- "Orders for new business have picked up. Labor is still the major impediment to the business." (Construction)
- "Seasonal reduction of activity due to winter break from campus activity." (Educational Services)
- "Start of 2021 on track with a positive outlook." (Finance & Insurance)
- "Increased number of COVID-19 patients has forced the cancellation of elective surgeries. Bed capacity limited." (Health Care & Social Assistance)
- "The copper shortage is slowing deliveries of key network equipment." (Information)
- "Still working under COVID-19 restrictions and uncertain political climate." (Mining)
- "Overall, everything continues to be more optimistic; however, we are still seeing impacts from suppliers that are being affected by limiting staff due to COVID-19 restrictions." (Other Services)
- "Post-holidays spending is up. Many capital projects and expenditures are coming to fruition." (Public Administration)
- "Business outlook for 2021 looks better. Companies are optimistic that conditions will start improving by the end of the second quarter." (Retail Trade)
- "Business outlook for 2021 is positive with projects and capital investments moving forward. Target financial objectives have been obtained." (Utilities)
- Good start to the year; business has promising growth. Market conditions are still affected by logistics issues, both domestic and international. Also, prices for raw material prices and freight are increasing up, by 4 percent to 13 percent." (Wholesale Trade)