January US ISM services index 58.7 vs 56.7 expected

Highest since Feb 2019



Prior was 57.7

Prices paid 64.2 vs 64.4



New orders 61.8 vs 58.5 prior

Employment 55.2 vs 48.2 prior

This is another sign of the incredible resilience of the US economy.





More details:





backlog of orders 50.9 vs 48.7 prior



new export orders 47.0 vs 57.3 prior



imports 53.5 vs 51.8 prior



supplier deliveries 57.8 vs 62.8 prior



inventory change 49.2 vs 58.2 prior



inventory sentiment 49.7 vs 47.7 prior

Comments in the report:




