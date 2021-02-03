January US ISM services index 58.7 vs 56.7 expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

January ISM services index

January US ISM services index
  • Highest since Feb 2019
  • Prior was 57.7
  • Prices paid 64.2 vs 64.4
  • New orders 61.8 vs 58.5 prior
  • Employment 55.2 vs 48.2 prior
This is another sign of the incredible resilience of the US economy.

More details:

  • backlog of orders 50.9 vs 48.7 prior
  • new export orders 47.0 vs 57.3 prior
  • imports 53.5 vs 51.8 prior
  • supplier deliveries 57.8 vs 62.8 prior
  • inventory change 49.2 vs 58.2 prior
  • inventory sentiment 49.7 vs 47.7 prior
Comments in the report:

  • "Many of our restaurant locations remain completely shut down to on-site dining. We remain optimistic about business trends beyond April/May 2021. [We] have a very challenging few months to go." (Accommodation & Food Services)
  • "Orders for new business have picked up. Labor is still the major impediment to the business." (Construction)
  • "Seasonal reduction of activity due to winter break from campus activity." (Educational Services)
  • "Start of 2021 on track with a positive outlook." (Finance & Insurance)
  • "Increased number of COVID-19 patients has forced the cancellation of elective surgeries. Bed capacity limited." (Health Care & Social Assistance)
  • "The copper shortage is slowing deliveries of key network equipment." (Information)
  • "Still working under COVID-19 restrictions and uncertain political climate." (Mining)
  • "Overall, everything continues to be more optimistic; however, we are still seeing impacts from suppliers that are being affected by limiting staff due to COVID-19 restrictions." (Other Services)
  • "Post-holidays spending is up. Many capital projects and expenditures are coming to fruition." (Public Administration)
  • "Business outlook for 2021 looks better. Companies are optimistic that conditions will start improving by the end of the second quarter." (Retail Trade)
  • "Business outlook for 2021 is positive with projects and capital investments moving forward. Target financial objectives have been obtained." (Utilities)
  • Good start to the year; business has promising growth. Market conditions are still affected by logistics issues, both domestic and international. Also, prices for raw material prices and freight are increasing up, by 4 percent to 13 percent." (Wholesale Trade)

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose