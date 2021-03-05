Japan 10-year government bond yields extend fall after Kuroda comments

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

10-year JGB yields are down by 8 bps today to 0.07%

JGB
Kuroda delivered a number of dovish remarks earlier in an attempt to jawbone the JGB market after having seen 10-year yields open higher at 0.15% earlier today.

So far, that is working as yields have fallen to their lowest since mid-February. Then again, when you own more than two-thirds of the bond market, it would be embarrassing to not be able to dictate conditions in the way you'd want them to be.
