Magnitude 6.2 via ESMC report, depth of 66km

The magnitude, as you can see, is 6.1 or 6.2, subject to revision. That is quite large, but the folks in Japan have had much worse and will likely shake it off (no pun intended).

No tsunami alert issued as of yet

No damage nor injuries reported as yet.













Pic via EMSC

