Japan anti-COVID drug Avigan developer proceeds with gaining approval

FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical is developing the drug to fight coronavirus.

conducted phase III clinical trial in Japan in March of this year for COVID-19 patients with non-severe pneumonia. The company confirmed, with a statistically significant difference, that the administration of Avigan demonstrates shorter time to resolution, with no new safety concerns identified.

Based on the results of this trial, FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical filed an Application for Partial Changes to manufacturing and marketing approval matters of Avigan.

To meet the requests of the Japanese government to increase stockpiles of Avigan, and by other countries to supply the drug, the Fujifilm Group has been working to increase production of the drug in collaboration with strategic partners both inside and outside Japan. The Fujifilm Group will work to deliver the treatment drug to COVID-19 patients as soon as possible, and contribute to ending the spread of COVID-19.

From the company info (in brief):