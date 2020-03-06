Japan appoints economy minister Nishimura as minister for coronavirus

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

There is even an official government position for the disease now

This is confirmed by Japanese chief Cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, as he says that economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, will be appointed as minister for coronavirus.

First order of business. How are you planning to stop the epidemic from getting worse?
ForexLive

Don't know
Okay. Let's move on to lunch plans then.

