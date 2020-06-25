Japan April all industry activity index -6.4% vs -6.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by METI - 25 June 2020

Prior -3.8%; revised to -3.4%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.







Even with the drop in output activity in March, the month of April still reflected much worse conditions and that isn't so much of a surprise given what we know about the impact of the virus outbreak - not to mention state of emergency measures in Japan.







