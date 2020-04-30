Japan April consumer confidence index 21.6 vs 27.6 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 30 April 2020

Japan
  • Prior 30.9
Consumer sentiment declines sharply amid the virus outbreak across the globe, as the state of declaration emergency is also not going to help with businesses and consumption.

The Japanese government has also cut their view on consumer confidence, indicating that it is now quickly worsening. The index here measures the households' confidence on the economy. A minor indicator of financial confidence.

