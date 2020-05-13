Japan April economy watchers survey current conditions 7.9 vs 10.0 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 13 May 2020





Prior 14.2

Outlook 16.6 vs 17.0 expected

Prior 18.8

Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.







The headline reading falls to its lowest level on record, since comparable data was made available since 2002, as economic conditions suffered last month amid the fallout from the virus outbreak and state of emergency measures being enacted.





April is very much a write-off for most countries already, so it will be interesting to see if and how sentiment is going to change over the next few months instead.



