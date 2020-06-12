Japan April final industrial production -9.8% vs -9.7% m/m prelim

Latest data released by METI - 12 June 2020





Industrial production -15.0% vs -14.4% y/y prelim

Capacity utilisation -13.3% m/m

Prior -3.6%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary release can be found here . Not much change to the initial figures as industrial output suffered during the month of April, in which state of emergency measures were enacted nationwide.





That said, economic activity will still take some time to recover from the fall in March to April and Q2 conditions will still be highly subdued - much like everywhere else.



