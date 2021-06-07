Japan April preliminary leading indicator index 103.0 vs 102.9 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 7 June 2021





Prior 102.5; revised to 102.4

Coincident index 95.5 vs 95.6 expected

Prior 93.0; revised to 92.9





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.







Slight delay in the release by the source. A mild improvement in overall economic conditions and it reaffirms the gradual trend in getting back to pre-pandemic levels.