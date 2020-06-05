Japan April preliminary leading indicator index 76.2 vs 76.3 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 5 June 2020





Prior 84.7

Coincident index 81.5 vs 82.7 expected

Prior 90.2

Slight delay in the release by the source. That's the softest headline reading since March 2009 as the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide state of emergency measures weigh on the Japanese economy.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.

