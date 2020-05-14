Japan April preliminary machine tool orders -48.3% vs -40.7% y/y prior

Latest data released by the Japanese Machine Tool Builders' Association





Prior -40.7%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading measures the change in total value of new orders placed with Japanese machine tool manufacturers.







The data here is an indication of investment demand and the signs aren't looking good, with a drastic fall seen in foreign and domestic orders to a total of just ¥56 billion (lowest since November 2009), down from ¥77 billion in March.



