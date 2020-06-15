Japan April tertiary industry index -6.0% vs -7.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by Japan's METI - 15 June 2020





Prior -4.2%; revised to -3.8%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The statistic basically measures the total value of services purchased by Japanese businesses over the month.







Little surprise that business activity slumped again in April amid the state of emergency measures that were enacted across Japan during the time.





This just reaffirms the overall slump in the economy over the past few months as a result of the virus outbreak and Japan has been hit particularly hard with March-April supposed to be peak tourist months - not to mention the supposed Olympics this year.



