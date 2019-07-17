Japan finance minister Aso says trade frictions are a big downside risk to the global economy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Japanese Finance Minster speaking in France

Nothing controversial in that comment.

Adds:
  • G20 sees a pick up in the global economy towards next year
  • protectionism will not benefit any country
Dunno if its Aso, but USD/JPY dribbling a few tics down. 108.10 was a wee bit of support and has switched to resistance now its under. Next support flagged 107.80 area although 108 figure should be something, round number effect:

