Japan finance minister Aso says trade frictions are a big downside risk to the global economy
The Japanese Finance Minster speaking in France
Nothing controversial in that comment.
Adds:
- G20 sees a pick up in the global economy towards next year
- protectionism will not benefit any country
Dunno if its Aso, but USD/JPY dribbling a few tics down. 108.10 was a wee bit of support and has switched to resistance now its under. Next support flagged 107.80 area although 108 figure should be something, round number effect: